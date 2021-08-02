Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opp uproar

Amid ceaseless uproar by the opposition, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time till 2 pm.

The opposition continued to protest over Pegasus snooping allegations, farm laws and rising inflation among other issues.

Before the House was adjourned, the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 was rescinded while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, requested the protesting members to go back and take their seats.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the government has been “bulldozing” legislations, adding, “We want a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue but the government is not ready to listen to our demands.”

The proceedings of the lower House of Parliament was first adjourned till 12 noon.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to raise issues of public concern than sloganeering and urged them to return to their respective seats.

Despite the din and chorus of uproar from the opposition, the Question Hour went on for over 30 minutes and more than seven questions were taken up along with supplementaries.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Pegasus issue.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Birla, on behalf of the House, congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

The Speaker noted that she is the first Indian female athlete to win two individual medals at Olympics and congratulated her for the “historic achievement”.