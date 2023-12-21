Lok Sabha adjourned sine die a day earlier than scheduled

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the Winter Session was scheduled to end.

Just before Speaker Om Birla announced the indefinite adjournment of the House, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 was passed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.

Giving a short summary of the work done during the session, Mr Birla said it was the 14th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on 4 December.

Advertisement

The Session had 14 sittings. The House productivity during the session was 74 per cent, he said. He said that 12 Government Bills were introduced and 18 Bills were passed during the session.

Some of the important bills passed by the House during the Session were the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023; the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Telecommunications Bill, 2023.

The session passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch for 2023-2024 and Demands for Excess Grants for 2020-2021. Mr Birla said that 55 starred questions were answered orally during the Session. A total number of 265 matters were taken up under Rule 377.

During the Session, 182 Matters of Urgent Public Importance were raised, he said. The Speaker said that the Department-related Standing Committees of the Lok Sabha presented 35 reports.

During the Session, 33 Statements were made under Direction 73A and a total number of 34 Statements, including three Statements given by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in connection with parliamentary business, were made.

As many as 1930 papers were laid on the table of the House, the Speaker said.