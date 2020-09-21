Amid the increasing cases of deadly coronavirus, Ten districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have been put under lockdown from Monday.

The state capital, Raipur, has been reporting 900-1,000 coronavirus cases daily and has been declared a containment zone.

Nine other districts which are under lockdown are Jashpur, Baloda Bazaar, Janjgir-Champa, Durg, Bhilai, Dhamtari, Bilaspur, Bilaspur till September 28, according to the government order.

“Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 900-1000 cases are being recorded daily. To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration,” the order said.

As per the government order, all Central, state and semi government as well as private offices will remain closed, though government staff engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 will continue to work as earlier.

No public meeting or rally will be allowed during the period, it said.

“All shops and commercial establishments, including grocery shops will be closed. Medical shops will be allowed to remain open while home deliveries of medicines will be given priority. Milk shops will be open from 6am to 8am and then 5pm to 6:30pm,” an official said, reported NDTV.

During the lockdown, Petrol pumps will provide fuel only to government vehicles and the private vehicles engaged in medical emergency.

All the orders for LPG cylinder distribution will be taken only via telephone and provide home delivery.

With a new spike of 86,961 coronavirus cases, the Covid-19 tally in India has reached 54,87,580 cases, according to Ministry of Health.

The coronavirus death toll in the country has reached 87,882 with 1,130 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. India, which continues to remain the second worst affected country has, 10,03,299 are active coronavirus cases, out of the total 54,87,580 Covid-19 cases.

As many as 43,96,399 patients have recovered from coronavirus ,taking the country’s recovery rate to 80.12 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 93,356 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the country.