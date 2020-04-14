The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of Coronavirus ends today. However, it is widely speculated that he will extend the emergency protocol until at least the end of April and move, in a limited way, to restart the economy by selectively easing curbs on industry.

The lockdown came nearly two months after India reported its first COVID-19 case and almost three months after the virus emerged in China’s Wuhan.

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation comes as India crosses the 10,000-mark with the number of Coronavirus cases climbing to 10,363, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,334, followed by New Delhi which reported 1,069 cases and Tamil Nadu which has reported 1,510 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Most number of casualties have also been reported from Maharashtra with 160 deaths.

On the global front, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported with over 1 lakh deaths.

After taking feedback from the chief ministers on the current Coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday agreed with the states that the 21-day lockdown should be extended to contain the deadly virus.

Speaking at the video conference, PM Modi said that the focus should be on “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” (if there’s life, there’s everything) and it is essential for “India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India”.

“While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi’, for India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India,” the Prime Minister told the head of the states.

Several states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab had at the meeting pitched for an extension of the lockdown at least till April 30.

This is PM Modi’s fourth address to the nation since the Coronavirus pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

In his first address on March 19, PM Modi announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a first step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Then, in his second address on March evening, the Prime Minister announced the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the third address on April 3, PM Modi appealed to the citizens of the nation to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.