Locals protest over teenager’s death in Seelampur

A day after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in north east Delhi’s Seelampur, agitated locals on Friday protested against police inaction in the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place late Thursday evening wherein they received a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a person who was taken to JPC hospital.

The victim, Kunal, succumbed to injuries, and an investigation was launched.

A police officer said relatives of the victim had cast their doubts on the role of a local “lady don” of another community behind the murder, sparking communal tensions in the area.

Crime team was called to inspect the scene. A case has been registered at PS Seelampur and teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the culprit. Investigation in the case is currently underway.

The mother of the deceased claimed that despite a previous altercation involving her son, the police failed to take any action following his tragic death.

“My son had a fight a few days ago. He was simply watching when he was beaten and threatened. We had taken him to the hospital, and after not eating for two days, he asked for a samosa and milk. He went out at 7 pm, and by 7:15, we received the news that he had been stabbed,” she told a news agency.

The grieving mother further alleged that the doctor who had treated her son was also attacked by a group of individuals.