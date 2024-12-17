LK Advani’s condition improving, likely to be shifted from ICU

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who has been admitted to a private hospital here in the national capital, has shown gradual improvement in his health condition.

In a statement, Indraprastha

Apollo Hospital on Tuesday said, “LK Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition.”

Based on his progress, Advani, who had served as the seventh Deputy Prime Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the next 1-2 days, as per the statement.

It may be mentioned that on July 4, the veteran BJP leader was discharged from the Apollo Hospital.

Earlier, on 26th June, Advani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and was discharged the next day.

In March this year, the 96-year-old was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, by President Droupadi Murmu.

Advani has also served as the national president of the BJP.