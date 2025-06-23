Live workshop throws light on fluorescence-guided surgical procedures

A high-level live operative surgical workshop titled “Illuminating Precision: Advances in Fluorescence-Guided Surgery” threw light on the evolving role of Fluorescence-Guided Surgery (FGS) in the fields of cancer and biliary surgery, especially in laparoscopic and open procedures.

The workshop held jointly at the PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar was of immense educational and learning value in spheres of advanced medical and surgical procedures.

The live surgeries were led by Associate Professor Dr Srikant Patro, Dr B B Satapathy, Associate Professor at AHPGIC, and Dr Priyambad Sahu, Assistant Professor, who demonstrated real-time application of fluorescence imaging technology during complex procedures.

Fluorescence-Guided Surgery uses near-infrared light and special dyes to allow surgeons to clearly identify tumors, bile ducts, and lymph nodes. This technique has proven to enhance surgical accuracy, minimise injury to surrounding healthy tissue, and reduce complications, especially in oncology and hepatobiliary surgery.

The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Dr M R Sahoo, along with the Directors and Superintendents of PGIMER and Capital Hospital, and Professor Dr Sushil Pattnaik, Head of the Department of Surgery, who commended the organisers for integrating modern surgical advancements into academic practice.

More than 150 Postgraduate students, faculty members, and surgeons from across Odisha and a few from Jharkhand and West Bengal participated in the workshop, which included detailed surgical demonstrations, academic discussions, and technology briefings. The programme was hailed as a milestone in hands-on surgical education, empowering young surgeons to adapt to global standards of care.

“Fluorescence guidance offers a clear edge in patient safety, oncological clearance, and bile duct preservation. Training in such techniques must become routine in our surgical curriculum”, said Additional Medical Superintendent, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Such initiatives are expected to play a vital role in transforming Odisha into a hub of advanced cancer care and surgical innovation, he added.