Live firing, counter-terrorism drills at Cambodia-India Army Exercise CINBAX-I

The inaugural edition of the Cambodia-India Bilateral Army Exercise (CINBAX-I) concluded at the Foreign Training Node in Pune on Friday.

The exercise brought together 20 personnel from each army, focusing on enhancing operational synergy and familiarizing the Cambodian contingent with the role of staff officers during United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).

CINBAX-I showcased India’s expertise in military training, defense technology, and modern military practices while fostering mutual understanding between the two nations. A key highlight was a planning exercise centered on wargaming joint Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

This included discussions on establishing a Joint Training Task Force for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), planning operations in CT environments, and employing force multipliers in sub-conventional scenarios, according to an Army spokesperson.

The exercise also featured live firing sessions at the Baffle Range, where both contingents demonstrated their operational capabilities. The Cambodian delegation visited the College of Military Engineering, where they were introduced to Humanitarian Mine Action techniques used in UN missions.

They also learned about Anti-IED and Explosive countermeasures, including the use of canine units in detecting explosives, and viewed demonstrations of advanced equipment used by the Indian Army Corps of Engineers.

The display of New Generation Equipment (NGE) included NEGEV Light Machine Guns, SIG 716 rifles, mortar systems, sniper rifles, and thermal imaging instruments, reflecting India’s state-of-the-art defense capabilities.

CINBAX-I not only strengthened bilateral defense cooperation but also emphasized India’s role as a partner in building capacity for global peacekeeping and counter-terrorism initiatives.