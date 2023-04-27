Lists of documents for driving licence expanded

In view of the convenience faced by crores of people while obtaining a driving licence (DL), the Central government has decided to expand the list of valid documents for vehicle registration.

The documents to be produced to obtain a driving licence now include MNREGA cards, labour cards, and farmer passbooks. These documents will be recognised as identity cards and residence certificates.

The government has prepared a list of 30 documents, which will be valid for issuance of DL and vehicle registration.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sent a letter in this regard to the Secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Empowerment, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, and Chief Secretaries of the State Government on April 24 seeking suggestions.

The top officials of the departments have been requested to send their suggestions by May 10. A senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that three major documents are required for driving license and vehicle registration, identity certificate, residence certificate, and date of birth certificate.

In the absence of these documents, people face a lot of difficulty in getting a DL and registering a new vehicle. Keeping this in mind, the government has expanded the list of DL and vehicle registration documents. The documents mainly include the Kisan Pass Book (with photo), Handicapped Certificate, MNREGA-Shramik Card, Marriage Certificate issued by the Central and State Government, Pension Card (with photo), Transgender I-Card, and Certificate of Recognized Educational Institution. Documents etc. will be valid as identity certificates and residence certificates for DL and vehicle registration.

Apart from this, documents of Life Insurance Corporation (residence certificate), PAN card (identity card), school leaving certificate (residence and age certificate), I-card (residence and age certificate), etc. of the center and state will be valid. While Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, and Passport will be valid as identity certificates, residence certificates,s and date of birth certificates in DL-Vehicle Registration for personnel serving in Central and State Governments and their public sector undertakings. The official said that after May 10, the above-listed documents will be recognized.

A road transport sector expert, Anil Chikara, said the decision of the Central government will be beneficial. But the government should ban the use of a driving licence (DL) as proof of residence because after a crime, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) is taken into JD in the police investigation.