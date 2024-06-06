Like Buddhadev in Bengal, Pinarayi will be last communist CM in Kerala: Cherian Philip

Congress leader and KPCC media committee chairman Cherian Philip on Thursday said the Left will taste the same defeat it suffered in West Bengal in the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls.

He said the CPI-M-led LDF, which won 99 seats in the 2021 assembly polls, was ahead in only 18 Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha election this year. This indicates that the CPI-M has lost its ground in Kerala too as in West Bengal, he said.

Philip said CPI-M’s grave will be dug with 10 years of continuous rule in Kerala as it happened in 34 years of continuous rule in Bengal.

“Like Buddhadev Bhattacharya in Bengal, Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last communist Chief Minister in Kerala. Kerala, the only communist stronghold in India, will disappear with this,” he said.

He added that 18 ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, who are lagging behind in their own constituencies in Lok Sabha polls, have no moral right to remain in office.