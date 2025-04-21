Centre maintains destructive attitude towards Kerala: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched a scathing attack on the central government stating that it consistently displays a destructive attitude towards the southern state.

Inaugurating the LDF government’s fourth anniversary celebrations at Kalikadavu in Kasaragod, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Centre not only denied assistance to the state but also obstructed the support extended by others.

He alleged that the Centre has taken a negative approach towards Kerala during critical times , including during the 2018 floods, Nipah outbreaks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent Wayanad landslides.

“The Central government adopted a completely negative stance towards Kerala, refusing to extend necessary support during crisis, including natural disasters, Nipah, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The Centre, which has the responsibility to support the state and help it to survive, has provided no assistance at any stage,” Pinarayi Vijayan added.

Stating that his government is able to make significant achievements in various sectors, he asked what would be the condition of Kerala if the LDF government had not come to power in 2016 and if it had not receive the people’s mandate to continue in 2021 as well.

He said under the LIFE Mission project over 4.5 lakh houses have been handed over to deserving beneficiaries. The Chief Minister accused the opposition in the state of not being in Kerala’s interest. The opposition stood by the Centre while it (the Centre) ignored the state . The Chief Minister said that the media also did not stand by Kerala’s interest.