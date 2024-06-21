Life integrated with yoga is solution to ideological, political & economic struggles: Swami Ramdev

Renowned Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth on Friday celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day at its Haridwar base in Uttarakhand.

The Yoga Day event at Patanjali Yogpeeth was held under the guidance of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna with a theme – “Yoga for self, society and the universe”.

During the event, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna underscored yoga’s transformative impact on individuals and society.

Baba Ramdev emphasised that Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a universal practice vital in the current era.

“Yoga is a holistic approach that can address many of today’s health issues, both physical and mental,” he noted.

He said that Yoga has proved helpful in reversing several diseases, including those considered untreatable ones.

“What the modern medical system and the governments of the world could not achieve, has been accomplished by a monk through Patanjali with Yoga rooted in Sanatan Dharma. Through Yoga and the Yoga-based integrated treatment system, diseases considered incurable, such as those affecting the liver, kidneys, lungs, and heart, can be reversed and eradicated from the root,” Baba Ramdev said.

He said that a life integrated with yoga is the solution to the ideological, political, and economic struggles and challenges faced globally. Yoga brings about mental and ideological transformation, turning individuals into part of the solution rather than the problem.

“Here today, hundreds of people are present as real-world evidence who have benefited from Yoga in overcoming incurable diseases such as cancer, liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, infertility, and heart blockages. In medical terminology, these are the brothers and sisters who have created world records and made the impossible possible. The results achieved through the practice of Yoga have now become proof of its efficacy,” the Yoga Guru added.

Acharya Balkrishna described Yoga as India’s greatest gift to the world, stating, “Yoga is the supreme remedy for all human and global ailments.”

He highlighted the widespread benefits observed through regular Yoga practice, including improved mental health, environmental awareness, and a balanced lifestyle.

Earlier today, Baba Ramdev conducted practices including yogic jogging, Surya Namaskar, and breathing exercises such as Anulom-Vilom, Bhastrika, Bhramari, and Kapalbhati. Additionally, various asanas (yoga postures) like Bhujangasana, Vrikshasana, Tadasana, Mandukasana, Shalabhasana, Gomukhasana, Vajrasana, and meditation were also practiced.

People from around 200 nearby villages also participated in the Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Yoga Day programme and performed various asanas.