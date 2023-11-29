LIC introduces new plan Jeevan Utsav

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday introduced a new scheme called Jeevan Utsav, an individual, savings and whole life insurance plan.

“In tune with our market talk, Chairperson, Siddhartha Mohanty, launched a new plan, LIC’s Jeevan Utsav with effect from 29.11.2023. It is a Limited Premium plan with Guaranteed Additions throughout Premium Paying Term. The Unique Identification Number (UIN) for LIC’s Jeevan Utsav Plan is 512N363V01,” said the LIC in a statement.

This plan is available for age starting from 90 days to 65 years. It gives guaranteed life long income and life long risk cover.