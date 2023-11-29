LIC introduces new plan Jeevan Utsav

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday introduced a new scheme called Jeevan Utsav, an individual, savings and whole life insurance plan.
“In tune with our market talk, Chairperson, Siddhartha Mohanty, launched a new plan, LIC’s Jeevan Utsav with effect from 29.11.2023. It is a Limited Premium plan with Guaranteed Additions throughout Premium Paying Term. The Unique Identification Number (UIN) for LIC’s Jeevan Utsav Plan is 512N363V01,” said the LIC in a statement.
This plan is available for age starting from 90 days to 65 years. It gives guaranteed life long income and life long risk cover.
The minimum premium paying term is five years and maximum premium paying term is 16 years.