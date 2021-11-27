LIC honours winners of Olympic and Paralympics

As we are all aware, in recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, performance of Indian Athletes was indeed commendable. The nation registered its best ever performance with the haul of seven medals including a Gold. To recognize their achievements, LIC felicitated the Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners in different streams. To encourage the players who reached up to the 4th position, but missed the Bronze medal, they too were felicitated by LIC. Events were organized in the home towns of the players and the Cash Award was handed over to the players by Senior Dignitaries of LIC.

Nothing succeeds like success! After Tokyo Olympics 2020, our performance in recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was indeed stunning. This is a historic event with India registering its best-ever performance which will be an inspiration for the future generations. The grit and excellence displayed by our athletes is admirable. The nation registered its best ever performance with a haul of nineteen medals including five Gold, eight Silvers and six Bronzes.

Honouring the Paralympic winners in a manner similar to honouring the winners of Tokyo Olympics encourages all such athletes to excel in their field. LIC honoured not only nineteen medallists with cash prize but also felicitated the seven players who occupied 4th position in their respective events. Events were organized in the home towns of the players.

Dated at Mumbai on 25th November 2021.

For further information please contact:

Executive Director (CC)

LIC of India, Central Office, Mumbai

Telephone: 022 22028307 Emailid: [email protected] Visit us at www.licindia.in