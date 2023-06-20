LIC announces relaxations for victims of Biparjoy Cyclone

Chairperson of LIC Shri. Siddhartha Mohanty,, announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Biparjoy cyclone.

Thanks to pre-emptive actions taken, the loss of lives has been minimal, however we are reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance.

Nodal officers have been nominated at Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard.

We have also created a portal link http://10.240.3.226/csTicket/scp/login.php for Online submission of Claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.