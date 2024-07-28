Library in basement, single exit, and traffic congestion: What led to Delhi coaching centre tragedy

Three UPSC aspirants including two women tragically lost their lives at Rau’s IAS Centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening when the basement, housing the library of the coaching centre, got rapidly flooded.

The flooding was reportedly triggered by a nearby drain burst, causing water to rush into the basement where students were studying.

How Students Got Trapped in the Basement

According to reports, the basement of the coaching centre got filled with approximately 10 feet of water almost instantly, leaving students with no time to escape.

Moreover, the library had only one entry-exit gate equipped with biometric authentication, and the lights went out during the flooding.

A distress call was also made to the emergency number 112 when the flooding began. However, due to traffic congestion, rescuers reportedly arrived late at the site.

An official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has confirmed the recovery of three bodies so far.

“Three students have been sent to hospital and 13-14 others were rescued and are fine,” the official stated.

The deceased students have been identified as Navin Delvin, 28, Tania Soni, 25, and Shreya Yadav, 25.