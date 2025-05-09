LG Sinha visits Uri, assesses damage caused by Pakistani shelling

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, visited the forward areas of North Kashmir’s Uri Sector to assess the damage caused by Pakistani shelling in civilian areas over the past few days and also meet the injured people. He also met soldiers in a forward area of Baramulla.

The LG met the injured residents of Uri at the GMC Baramulla and prayed for their quick recovery. “The nation is wholeheartedly behind the affected families in all aspects,” he said and directed officials to provide best possible treatment and care to the injured.

“We will avenge their suffering by defeating the enemy,” he added.

In a series of posts on X, he wrote: “Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area & residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama & Gingal in Uri. I’ve directed district admin to provide immediate relief to the affected families & ensure their safety & security”.

“Visited Lagama village in Uri and took appraisal of damage due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan. The nation is standing strong with the affected families. Interacted with citizens during my visit to Gingal, Uri.”

“We have vowed to neutralize terrorists and my message is clear, if you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down. I want to tell the people of J&K that peace is the foundation of prosperity & our men in uniform will ensure that J&K & Bharat is peaceful & prosperous.”

“During my interaction with soldiers, I saw determination in their eyes and I want to tell the people across the country that you are in safe hands. Entire nation is drawing inspiration from their valour. May Prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy.”

“A proud privilege to be amongst Bravest of the Brave, our heroes in Baramulla. They have just one dream and one resolve- Destroy the enemy & its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat’s sovereignty. My brave soldiers, the nation is with you in your mission.”

Sinha’s visit to the forward area comes in the aftermath of a series of failed drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur and Srinagar cities of J&K.

Manoj Sinha asked the soldiers during his interaction with them, “How is Josh,” to which he got a resoundingly positive response.

Sinha was accompanied by the chief secretary and DGP.

“The J&K administration is ensuring that people here don’t face any inconvenience. I went to villages in the border areas that suffered losses. The injured and the families of those who died have been given ex-gratia,” he said.

“The loss is being ascertained, and there is a need to construct new bunkers in these areas. In the coming days, new bunkers will be built,” he added.