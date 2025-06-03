LG Sinha reviews arrangements for PM’s visit to J&K on 6 June

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, and opening of Vande Bharat train service connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, on 6 June, a preparatory meeting of senior administrative and police officials was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Anand Jain, ADGP Armed Police; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Vivek Gupta, IGP Railways; M Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Udhampur and senior officials of civil and police administration.

The lieutenant governor discussed various aspects of preparations and appealed to the people to participate in large numbers and make the launch event memorable.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, the 272-km-long mega project, is India’s most ambitious venture connecting Kashmir valley with Kanyakumari. The Rail Link will ensure year-round connectivity to the Valley.

The prime minister will dedicate Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, to the nation. This engineering marvel is the highest railway arch bridge in the world at 359 meters. It is a symbol of resurgent India on the path to become a developed country by 2047.