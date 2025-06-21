LG Sinha performs yoga in Srinagar, says ‘Yoga reduces stress and enhances quality of life’

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday participated in the 11th International Yoga Day celebration. He joined yoga enthusiasts and performed asanas as per the laid down common yoga protocol.

The Lieutenant Governor said that in today’s fast-paced world, the importance of yoga is immeasurable.

“Yoga reduces stress and enhances quality of life. This year’s International Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ highlights the holistic approach to health for humanity. This ancient Indian tradition ensures mental and spiritual harmony in the society and harmonises the body, mind and spirit,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people to incorporate yoga into daily routines and motivate others to practice it for a happy living.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo led the celebration in Srinagar. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officers participated in the event.