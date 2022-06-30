LG Sinha performs prayers to mark beginning of 43-days long Amarnath yatra

To mark the auspicious beginning of 43-days long Shri Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday performed Puja and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity of all.

“I have full faith that the devotees traveling from across the country to seek the divine blessings of Shri Amarnathji will have a safe and memorable pilgrimage”. the Lt Governor said.

Expecting a heavy footfall of yatris, the UT government and SASB have made extensive arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra this year.

Pilgrims early morning j trekking uphill towards the 3888 metres high shrine from the two base camps, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in the north.

The devotees can have ‘Darshan’ of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine also through live telecast of morning and evening Arti.

Besides the Board members of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, and Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps also participated in the Puja with the LG.

Sinha last evening held a meeting with top political leaders in Kashmir and sought their cooperation in smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The first batch of 6823 pilgrims to the cave shrine was flagged off from Baltal in Kashmir by Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; SSP Nikhil Borkar; Camp Directors of Baltal and Domel, besides other officials from District administration, police and other security agencies were also present on the occasion.

The first batch on Baltal route had 6823 pilgrims, consisting of 5384 men, 1293 women, 48 children and 98 Sadhus.

The pilgrims were very enthusiastic while embarking on their journey toward the Holy Cave.

Meanwhile, the second batch of 5,700 pilgrims in 230 vehicles left from here this morning in a heavily guarded convoy to perform pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Kashmir.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. With the second batch, the total number of pilgrims, who have left for the Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu has gone up to 10,700.

Over 5,000 to 6,000 fresh pilgrims have arrived in Jammu from various places across the country for their onward journey to Amarnath. The authorities have established 32 lodging centres here for pilgrims.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is being organised after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was cut short in 2019 when the Article 370 was abrogated and restrictions imposed.