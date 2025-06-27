LG Sinha interacts with NCC cadets at National Integration Camp in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with NCC cadets at the Special National Integration Camp organised in the Chinar Auditorium of the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh, Headquarters 15 Corps and Headquarters 31 Sub Area for organising the Special National Integration Camp to provide an opportunity to expose the youth from various parts of the country to the rich culture and traditions of J&K and present an inspiring example of unity in diversity.

“The National Cadet Corps shapes young minds and proudly serves society and the nation. NCC cadets have displayed courage and a novel approach to challenges to societal progress. Priceless values like discipline, teamwork, leadership, and dedication have helped NCC cadets to build a better future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He highlighted the invaluable contributions of the National Cadet Corps, one of the largest and most dynamic youth organisations in the country, to strengthening national unity. He said the NCC has preserved and promoted the nation’s cultural values and traditions.

“I see the talented young men and women of the NCC as the custodians of India’s ancient civilisation. Also, the NCC cadets from across the country, participating in this Special National Integration Camp, will become brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to inculcate the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and motivate people to discharge their duties towards the nation.

“Youth is our hope for a brighter future. Youth are the most valuable assets for any region and government. Youth are the true catalysts of change in society. Youth must imbibe the profound values of the NCC – discipline, unity, leadership, and selfless service and work collectively to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

This special camp is also an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in achieving the goal of youth-led development and to prepare a roadmap for the future, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded NCC Cadets’ remarkable efforts during Operation Sindoor. “Our NCC cadets rose to the occasion during difficult times. Beyond their selfless service in relief camps across border districts, they also proactively organised blood donation drives. Through these commendable deeds, they have unequivocally elevated the prestige of the NCC,” he said.

As many as 340 cadets and NCC officers from all over the country are participating in the camp.

GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava; Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Shantmanu; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh, Maj General Anupinder Bevli; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Officers of NCC Directorates; and NCC cadets from across the country were present.