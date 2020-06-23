Lt. Governor of the union territory (UT) of Ladakh, RK Mathur, on Tuesday stressed that the proposed Zojila Pass on the strategic Srinagar—Leh road should be put on the national agenda keeping in mind its importance of providing year round road connectivity to Ladakh.

Mathur convened a meeting with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Delhi, through video conference and discussed the eight-point agenda of CII to drive the economic growth of Ladakh.

Talking about Connectivity and Infrastructure, Mathur suggested CII speak of the Zojila pass issue at the national level and stressed that the Zojila pass should be a national agenda. “What the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been doing for Ladakh is phenomenal. However, 12-month road connectivity would have avoided the problem of a herculean airlift which our forces have been doing since 1947,” Mathur said.

Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman CII, Northern region, said that the formation of the UT is expected to open many avenues for Ladakh’s growth and development. “To accelerate the pace of growth and development in the coming years, which CII feels is achievable, Ladakh has to work in a mission mode and address the challenges which are acting as bottlenecks in its growth,” Sawhney said.

The eight-point agenda for growth highlighted Connectivity and Infrastructure, Leveraging Tourism Potential, Harnessing Solar Energy, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Education and Skill Development, Focus on Innovation Based Industries, Delivery of Affordable Healthcare and Sustainable Development.

Mathur said that with CII’s expertise in the economy, knowledge of new thoughts and initiatives can be introduced into Ladakh.

Speaking about the dent caused in the tourism sector due to the Pulwama terror attack last year and the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Mathur said that the economy of Ladakh has been badly affected as tourism contributes almost 50 % to Ladakh’s economy.

Mathur stressed that the CII come up with initiatives to enable the tourism industry to handle such outside influences in the long run.

Talking about non-conventional energies, LG Mathur said that the PM had called for a carbon-free Ladakh. This must involve development of hydel and non-conventional energy sectors. He stated that the Solar Energy Corporation had floated tenders for 5000 MW and 14 MW of solar energy. Despite repeated extension of the tender; the industry has not been coming forward. He suggested the CII come up with ideas to make sure that the sector gets a kick start.

Addressing the issue of the contractors as put forward by Nawang Thinles, CII, Ladakh, LG Mathur said that the CII can help the local administration to encourage registration of the MSME units. He said that since the region has an army presence which requires maintenance, spares etc and if Ladakh can develop these industries, it can be beneficial for everyone. Mathur suggested a joint CII and Army conference to identify the specific inputs and encourage the development of new entrepreneurial ventures.

Mathur also suggested that CII may organise a joint CII-Iceland-UT conference to develop tourism and geo-thermal energy in Ladakh.