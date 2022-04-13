LG interacts with members of first women cycling club

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday interacted with members of the first women cycling club, ‘Women Do Ride’ of J&K, at the Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the members of the first women cycling club led by Payal Jain. He appreciated the efforts of first women cyclist group of J&K in inspiring positivity in society, gender equality, women empowerment, skill-sharing & invaluable contribution to social development of the country.

During the interaction, the women club members apprised the Lt Governor about various activities through which they raise awareness on a host of social causes. They also discussed concerns of women cyclists and sports enthusiasts.

The Lt Governor said the government is making pro-active intervention in the building of adequate infrastructure and facilities to encourage women’s participation in governance, business, and other sectors. The courage and determination of the cyclist group to succeed is scripting success stories in various other fields.

He also extended Baisakhi greetings to the group members.