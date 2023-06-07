LG flags off first batch of Haj pilgrims from Srinagar

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of Haj pilgrims of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir from Srinagar International Airport.

The Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.

“I pray for the successful pilgrimage of the blessed pilgrims who are embarking upon the sacred journey for performing the Haj,” said the Lt Governor. He also prayed for peace and prosperity for Jammu Kashmir and well-being of its people.

A total of 40 flights will be operating between 7 to 22 June from Srinagar International Airport. This year, around 12,079 pilgrims from Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and 452 from Ladakh UT will perform Haj pilgrimage.

The Haj pilgrims will be received by the Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs at Jeddah.

Ms Safina Baig, Chairperson J&K Haj Committee; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and members of J&K Haj Committee, senior officers of Airport Authority, Civil and Police administration were present on the occasion.