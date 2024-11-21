LG distributes appointment letters to 47 victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday distributed offers of appointment to 47 victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at Tilak Vihar in West Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG informed that for the remaining 437 cases of applications for appointments are being verified, and added that he directed the Revenue Department to organise special camps to dispose of these applications at the earliest.

Saxena said that this event, more than anything else, was a moment of satisfaction since it has ultimately led to justice being delivered.

The LG announced that the specific colony housing the Sikh riot victims, which was tragically called Vidhwa Colony (Widows’ colony), will be renamed as per the recommendations of the local residents.

It may be mentioned that various groups, public representatives, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and a delegation of the victims themselves had met Saxena last month and requested him to consider all eligible applicants, including those who may have aged out for recruitment.

Following this, the LG had directed the departments concerned to look into the issue with empathy and suggest a way forward. Thereafter, he had approved the proposal for relaxing recruitment qualifications, observing that 1984 riots were a “blot” on Indian democracy.

Saxena noted that given the significant trauma and hardship endured by the victims of the 1984 riots and the absence of relief for a few families for over the last four decades, a humanitarian view is needed.

Though no relief can compensate for the loss of loved ones and mitigate the trauma faced by the families of the victims, it is imperative to take a compassionate view for the well-being of these families and their economic stability, he said.