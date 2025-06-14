Letters of Intent issued to five foreign universities to fulfill education policy vision

The Ministry of Education has taken a major step towards realising the goals of internationalisation of education as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a ceremonial event titled ‘Mumbai Rising: Creating an International Education City’ held in Mumbai, Letters of Intent (LoIs) were issued to five globally reputed universities from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States of America and Italy.

The establishment of the branch campuses of University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology and Instituto Europeo Di Design (IED), Italy, reflects a deep and growing trust in India’s education ecosystem and is a major milestone as India marks five transformative years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The handing over of the LoIs took place in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and senior officials.

The Maharashtra CM said the swift issuance of LoIs reflects the speed and commitment of the government. He thanked the PM for NEP 2020, which has a provision for foreign universities to be a part of the Indian education sector.

The five universities, he noted, have added immense value to the State, and NEP 2020 has truly opened doors for top global institutions to establish campuses in India. He further stated that talented Indian students who faced accessibility and affordability issues in pursuing foreign education can now do so in India at reduced costs. The government aims to make accessible, global quality education across various domains, and further talks are ongoing with 5 more universities, he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Education Minister said that NEP 2020 envisions India as a global study destination, offering premium education at an affordable cost. He added that with this initiative, the government aims to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of positioning India as a global knowledge hub. India is encouraging top international universities to establish campuses here, while empowering Indian Higher education institutions to expand globally.