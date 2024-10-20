Let’s start running for a drug free J&K, says CM Omar Abdullah

After completing his half marathon that was organised by the tourism department in Srinagar on Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was thrilled with himself, and encouraged people to ”start running for a drug free J&K”.

“I’m so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon – 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM. I’ve never run more than 13 KM in my life & that too only ever once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor along the way. The best part was running past my home with family & others out to cheer me on”.

Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would become an annual event and earn recognition comparable to prestigious marathons around the world.

Advertisement

He wrote on X; “You don’t need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometre or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria & enthusiasm. Try it, you won’t regret it. Let’s start running for a drug free J&K”.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after completing his 21-kilometre half marathon, which he had flagged off earlier in the morning from Polo View, Srinagar.

“I hope that the Kashmir Marathon will be organised every year and gain recognition, like the well-known marathons around the world,” said Omar.

In his address, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to all the participants who completed their races, adding that he himself hadn’t expected to finish the half marathon.

“I extend my congratulations to all the runners who completed their race. I didn’t expect that I would be able to finish my half marathon. Never in my life had I run more than 12 or 13 kilometers, but running alongside other participants encouraged me to complete it,” he shared.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the organizers, stakeholders, and the people of Srinagar for their support.

“I thank the administration for their excellent management of the event. I am also grateful to the people of Srinagar, whose presence and encouragement motivated the runners.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the Kashmir Marathon, the first international athletic event of its kind to be held in the valley.

He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who participated in the flag-off ceremony alongside approximately 2,000 athletes from across India and abroad.

Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Satish Sharma; Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Yasha Mudgal; Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; and Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, were also present at the ceremony.

The marathon featured top long-distance runners from India, including Asian gold medalists, as well as elite athletes from Europe and Africa.

The event included two race categories: a 42-kilometre full marathon and a 21-kilometre half marathon.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism and the marathon aimed to showcase the improving situation in the valley and promote Kashmir as a prime destination for international events.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “This is going to be one of the most participated marathons in the world. Where else can you get to run 42 kilometers in paradise!”