LeT terrorist tasked to target Gulmarg road killed in encounter

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist identified as Abid Wani, who was tasked to target the strategic Srinagar–Gulmarg road, was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces at village Karhama Kunzer in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that on

specific information of terrorist’s presence in village Karhama Kunzer, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army and J&K Police along with CRPF and SSB in the area.

The area was cordoned and contact established with the terrorist at about 4.10 am in the morning.

In the ensuing firefight the terrorist was eliminated. On detailed search of the area, one AK series rifle with two magazines and other war like stores were recovered from the site.

It is assessed that this terrorist was part of a plan to target Srinagar- Gulmarg road. Operation Karhama is a major achievement for the security forces in their efforts to ensure stable security situation in the Kashmir Valley, the spokesman added.