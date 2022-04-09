LeT terrorist killed in encounter at Anantnag in J&K

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security personnel in the Sirhama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Saturday.

However, no terrorist has been killed in a second encounter now taking place in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“One local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Search in progress. Further details shall follow. However, in the encounter at Kulgam, no terrorist has been neutralised yet. Operation going on,” police said.

After a joint team of police and security personnel cordoned off the area and commenced a search operation based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists, a gunfight between terrorists and security forces broke out in Anantnag.

As security forces closed in on the location where terrorists were hiding, they were met with a barrage of fire, which sparked the confrontation.

(With inputs from IANS)