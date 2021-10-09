LeT terrorist killed, another escaped in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by the police on Friday evening when a group of terrorists attacked a check post in the Natipura locality in Srinagar.

Police said that two terrorists fired upon a Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During the ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered.

As per the identity card recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir of Trenz Shopian. He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

In another incident on Thursday night, a suspected vehicle without a number was signalled to stop by the CRPF at a check post in Anantnag, however, it speeded towards the police party. It was then challenged by the on-duty troops.

Troops fired upon in self-defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot, police said.