# India

LeT terrorist involved in killing 7 labourers eliminated

An ‘A-category’ terrorist involved in the recent attack at a labour camp in Ganderbal where seven people were killed, was on Tuesday eliminated in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest in Srinagar.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | December 3, 2024 5:56 pm

Photo: SNS

Police identified the killed terrorist as Junaid Ahmed Bhat of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. He was one of the two TRF terrorists involved in the recent attack at labourers engaged in construction of the Z-Morh Tunnel in the Ganderbal district.

The encounter broke out on Monday afternoon when movement of terrorists was noticed in the area.

Police said; “In the ongoing operation, one terrorist killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat ( LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in the civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks”.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army & J&K Police at upper reaches of the Dachigam Forest, Srinagar. During search initial contact was established”.

