LeT terrorist commander involved in killing outside labourers neutralised by security forces

Security forces on Saturday neutralised a terrorist commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter at the Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag. The terrorist was involved in the killing of non-Kashmiri labourers and civilians, police said.

Acting on specific information generated by the Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Sirhama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and 3 RR of the Army. As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. The killed terrorist has been identified as LeT terrorist commander Nisar Ahmad Dar @ Musaib resident of Redwani Bala, Kulgam.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was categorized terrorist and active since April 2021. He was involved in several killings of civilians and outside labourers besides, he was also involved in grenade attacks on security forces, police said. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror folds thereby attempting to revive the terror folds.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the joint team and termed the elimination of terrorist Nisar Dar as a big success as he was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition has been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Meanwhile, police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition was recovered from their possession.