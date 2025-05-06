Leopard injures tranquilliser team member, 3 others in Jhunjhunu villages

Panic prevailed among the denizens of Dhatwala, Jakhoda, and Khudania villages in Jhunjhunu district due to a prowling leopard that strayed into populated areas and injured four persons during its tranquillisation and rescue.

On being informed of the leopard’s movement—a well-grown, 5-year-old big cat—a rescue and tranquillisation team of wildlife officials rushed to the villages from Jaipur.

Advertisement

Led by Ranger Vijay Phagedia and a veterinarian doctor, the team located the predator in a house. As they attempted to bring the panther within tranquilliser range, the big cat pounced on the team, leaving one of its members injured.

Advertisement

However, the team chased the fast-moving animal and ultimately tranquillised it, releasing it back into the forest.

Before being released in the jungle, the panther caused panic for several hours in the villages and injured three persons, including a woman.