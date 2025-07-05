Legacy Under Threat: Netarhat School Faces Alarming Decline, Minister Orders Probe

Once hailed as a cradle of excellence in public education, Netarhat Residential School — the pride of Jharkhand’s academic legacy — now finds itself in crisis.

For the first time in its distinguished history, five students from the institution have failed the CBSE board examinations this year, prompting serious concern and immediate intervention by the state government.

At a general body meeting of the Netarhat School Committee held in Ranchi, chaired by Education Minister Ramdas Soren, the deteriorating academic performance of the iconic institution was discussed at length. The minister termed the development “unfortunate” and “serious,” ordering the formation of a five-member inquiry committee comprising alumni to examine the causes behind the slide.

Four Class 12 students and one from Class 10 failed their board examinations — a first for this elite school, long renowned for producing IAS and IPS officers, scientists, and leaders across sectors. Yet the decline, officials noted, has been gradual and visible. “Netarhat’s academic performance has been steadily falling since 2010,” said the minister, adding that this year’s result merely underscores a broader trend of eroding standards and waning public confidence.

“There was a time when over 35,000 students applied for admission to Netarhat. Today, that number has fallen to barely 1,200,” Soren observed. “This is a reflection of declining faith in the institution.”

Among the chief concerns raised in the meeting was an acute faculty shortage. Of the 42 sanctioned teaching posts, only 18 are currently filled. The minister directed urgent remedial steps — including short-term appointments of retired teachers and alumni volunteers. Applications for these roles will be invited via an online portal, with selected individuals receiving honorariums and travel support.

The inquiry panel has been asked to stay on campus for a week to evaluate academic routines, student performance, and institutional practices. The school’s distinct “ashram-style” residential learning model is also under scrutiny, with instructions issued for its stricter implementation.

Other key decisions include using District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds to upgrade infrastructure and restore basic amenities. The district administration has also been tasked with resolving land encroachment issues that have hampered the school’s operations.

Soren emphasized that, based on the committee’s findings, existing governance rules may be amended. Teachers deemed responsible for the poor academic output may be served showcause notices. A revised academic calendar ensuring a minimum of 245 teaching days has also been proposed.

Founded to transform rural talent into national leadership, Netarhat School has stood as a symbol of merit, discipline, and egalitarian excellence for generations. Its alumni have served the nation with distinction. The current downturn, therefore, is not merely an institutional issue — it reflects deeper fissures in the state’s public education framework.

Whether the government’s new corrective measures will succeed in restoring Netarhat to its former stature remains to be seen. But as Minister Soren cautioned, “Identifying and correcting flaws in our education system is no longer optional — it is essential if Netarhat is to remain what it once was: a beacon of excellence.”