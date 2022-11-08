Left, varsity student body plan protests during PM’s visit to Telangana

Left parties and a university student organisation are planning protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited to the nation. He will also address a public rally at Ramagundam.

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram called on the people to stage protests and resist the policies of the Modi government.

The CPI also has decided to organise protests during the prime minister’s visit. CPI state secretary K Sambasiva Rao stated that the prime minister had no right to enter the state as he has not fulfilled a single commitment made to the state during the bifurcation of the unified state, including the Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipetrailway coach, tribal university and central university.

The Left and the TRS are unhappy over the Centre’s move to privatise Singareni Collieries. The Telangana All University Students JAC which is already on the warpath over the delay in giving assent to the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Bill by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. They too have declared they would block the prime minister’s entry into Ramagundam where he is scheduled to inaugurate a unit which is already in operation for a year.

The governor has asked the state government to send Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to Raj Bhavan to clarify about the Bill, but the minister said she was yet to receive any such letter. The Bill has been lying with the governor for the past two months prompting the students’ JAC to give a call for “Chalo Raj Bhavan”. The students have blamed the BJP for using the governor to block development in Telangana.