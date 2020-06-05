The Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Inder Singh Yadav have won accolades after his video went viral while running towards a moving Shramik special train in Bhopal to hand over milk for a baby passenger. On Friday, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal while praising him compared him to former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bold. He also announced a cash reward for Yadav.

“Rifle in one hand and milk in another – How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind,” tweeted Goyal.

एक हाथ में राइफल और एक हाथ में दूध : देखिये किस तरह भारतीय रेलवे ने उसैन बोल्ट को पछाड़ा pic.twitter.com/oGKSEe9awJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2020

While, yesterday he took to Twitter and said, “I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan.”

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train stopped at Bhopal junction when a woman passenger, Shafiya Hashmi requested Yadav who was making announcements on the PSA system, to arrange for some milk for her daughter, as she was not able to get any and was feeding her 4-month-old daughter with biscuits dipping them in water.

Yadav swung into action to arrange for some milk but by the time he got a packet, the train started moving. The constable ran towards the coach of the train with his service rifle in one hand and the milk packet in the other.

“I was confident and never thought that I will not be able to hand over the milk pouch,” The Indian Express quoted Yadav as saying.

The CCTV footage of the entire incident which happened four days ago, vent viral on social media, and netizens were all praise for this Bhopal constable who went beyond the call of his duty for the kid.

There have been reports of Migrant Special trains running late many hours late from the scheduled timings. While the passengers had complaint of food and water in short supplies during the long journeys.

Meanwhile, amid reports of people dying onboard Shramik Special trains, the Ministry of Railways in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs had appealed to persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below 10 years those above 65 to avoid travel by rail, except in emergency cases.

This comes as the Supreme Court last month had issued interim orders regarding the migrant crisis across the country, two days after it took suo motu cognizance of problems faced by the labourers who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

The court directed that no train or bus fare should be charged from migrants travelling back to their homes and that they should be provided food and water by the concerned states during travel.