In a fresh attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) left-wing students, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the left design in JNU is unmasked after the Delhi Police released its report on the January 5 JNU violence naming JNUSU President and 8 others to be behind the attack.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground.”

With hashtag ‘LeftBehindJNUViolence, she said, it comes in the public knowledge now that the Left was behind the attack as the police has released evidence.

Earlier, in an event, Irani had launched an attack on Actor Deepika Padukone for her attendance in the JNU protests.

Smriti Irani had questioned Deepika’s motives in standing in solidarity with the pro-Left JNUSU leaders and ignoring the ABVP activists who had also complained of being assaulted earlier.

“She knew that she is standing with people who beat other girls at their private parts with lathis who don’t see eye to eye with them ideologically,” the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police has identified nine suspects in the case and alleged that JNU Student’s Union President Aishe Ghosh led the mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on the evening of January 5.

Out of the 9 suspects, only two appear to be affiliated to the ABVP, which the JNUSU has accused of attacking students and teachers of the university.

The police said “muffled” students, led by Ghosh were caught on camera targetting specific rooms in Periyar Hostel.

It further alleged that this attack came a day after an FIR was filed following a complaint by the JNU administration that “some miscreants” had attempted to disrupt the registration process.