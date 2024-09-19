Left alliance announces candidates for DUSU polls

Ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the Left alliance on Thursday announced its candidates for the central posts.

As part of the alliance, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation CPI (ML)-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) is contesting on President and Vice-President Posts while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M)-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) will contest on Secretary and Joint Secretary Posts.

The alliance announced Saavy Gupta, a third-year student for President Post, Ayush Mondal, a first year student will be contesting for the post of Vice-President.

Sneha Agarwal, another first-year student, will contest for Secretary and Anamika K will contest on Joint Secretary Post.

Speaking on his candidature for President Post, Saavy said, “The hypermasculine and hooliganist politics and ineffective unions of the ABVP over the last ten years have led the students to take aversion to their own democratic rights.”

Ayush, who is set to contest for the Vice-President Post, said, “I am here as a candidate to fight back the assault on the accessibility and quality of education, to push back fee hike, FYUP and NEP. I am fighting for all those who come to DU but are forced to drop out, and for those for whom DU is just a dream.”

As the elections approach, the AISA-SFI Panel calls on the students to make their votes a powerful statement against the ongoing threats to their education and rights, advocating for a united stand against the forces that seek to undermine the essence of public education at the Delhi University.