NSUI, ABVP, and Left alliance release DUSU polls manifesto

With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls slated for September 27, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and AISA-SFI’s Left alliance released their manifestos here on Saturday.

All three manifestos focus on some common key issues faced by the students such as preventing fee hikes, increasing the number of hostels, concession in metro fare for DU students, and shuttle bus services, among others.

Speaking at the Manifesto release, NSUI president Varun Chaudhary stated, “We are confident that NSUI will secure a 4-0 victory in these elections. Each of our candidates has fought relentlessly for student rights and is deeply connected with the issues faced by the student community. Their commitment and hard work will resonate with the electorate.”

Advertisement

The NSUI manifesto focuses on ensuring implementation of OBC reservation in hostel allotment, preventing paper leaks by eliminating loop-holes through scrapping NTA and CUET, making a violence-free campus, establishing railway reservation counter on campus for students, offering affordable mess services on all campuses round-the-clock and organizing National Youth and Sports Festival annually in the campus.

The congress-affiliated organization also released a separate women’s manifesto focusing on menstrual leave of twelve days for female students among other women-centric issues.

Meanwhile, the ABVP also released its manifesto focusing on issues such as providing internship opportunities for the students, proper implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, hostel facilities in every campus, and organization of a Delhi University Olympics to provide better sports facilities to the university students and shaping them to represent the nation in future.

Speaking at the manifesto launch, ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said, “ABVP is committed to making its poll promises turned into reality as in the outgoing DUSU panel, our representatives fulfilled their promises and worked for the betterment of student’s life”.

Shukla further added the manifesto was prepared by taking advice from 5,000 students across the DU colleges.

The manifesto of AISA-SFI led alliance of left focuses on issues like Implementation of rent control policies by the government, ending mandatory attendance policy and debarment policy, revision of internal assessment policy, addition of women’s colleges like IPCW, LSR, Gargi, Daulat Ram College, JMC, Maitreyi College to DUSU panel, scrapping of bogus courses under skill enhancement and value-added courses such as Fit India, Swach Bharat and other content unrelated to the primary subject specialization.