‘Leave you chair if can’t give us our money’: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi over MNREGA dues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a sharp attack against the Centre over the issue of MNREGA dues and suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should leave his chair if he can’t give us our money. She said that she is going to Delhi and has sought time from PM Modi to meet her.

“I am going to Delhi and have sought time from PM Modi. If you will not give our money then leave your chair…,” the West Bengal CM said on Sunday.

Banerjee alleged that the central government is not paying West Bengal’s dues under the MNREGA scheme.

“The central government is not paying our MNREGA dues. Today there is only one tax, GST. The central government takes all the tax and is not giving our share which they are taking from here,” she said.

Earlier last month, Banerjee had alleged that a “disinformation campaign” was being run by the Centre regarding the release of MGNREGA funds and accused the dispensation of not releasing the withheld funds to the state

She had claimed that misinformation is being spread to befool the people and malign the state government.

In October this year, hundreds of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, supporters and MGNREGA job card holders held a mega rally in Delhi over the alleged delay in the release of MGNREGA funds to the state government.

On October 5, TMC leaders led by Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee also sat on a dharna outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

However, they called off the stir after Governor CV Ananda Bose assured them that he would raise the issue with the Centre within 24 hours.