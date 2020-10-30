Everything about super star Rajinikanth is a news that catches the attention of the people, even if it is a fake one! So does the letter doing rounds in the social media that indicates he may reconsider his political entry given his health condition.

“The letter doing rounds about my political plans is not mine. But, information about my health condition in the letter is true. As far as my political plans are concerned, a call will be taken after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM),” the actor tweeted today.

A leaked letter of the actor had caused a frenzy in the social media in the past few days and now his clarification has opened a fresh debate again. Will he or won’t he?.

According to the letter, a convalescing kidney transplant patient, Rajinikanth’s movement outdoors could be severely restricted even after the arrival of a vaccine for Coronavirus, given his continued immuno-suppressed state. The doctors, says the letter, have advised him to exercise utmost caution.

Rajinikanth, in the letter in question, tries to point out to his fans the travails they would face in case he formally enters politics and falls sick because of coronavirus. “I don’t worry much about myself; but about those who are around me,” the letter said.

On 31 December, 2017 Rajinikanth addressed his cadres and said he would take a plunge into politics and float his own party to face 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

But in March this year, he announced he would not be the chief ministerial candidate and that the youngsters would be given a chance to contest on his party ticket.

But almost three years down the line, the star has remained a reluctant politician, not having made any progress in forming his official political party. His fan club RMM is acting as his political organisations prototype.

Expectations that he may announce his party heightened recently and there were speculations about the timing of the announcement as well in a section of the media.