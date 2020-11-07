Leaders from across the political spectrum have urged voters to cast their votes the third phase of Bihar elections on Saturday, 7 November.

In the third phase, 78 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats are up for election today which will decide the fate of thousands of candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed voters to take part in this ‘holy festival of democracy’ and set a new voting record while keeping in mind the coronavirus protocols.

PM in a tweet said,“Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and social distancing as well.”

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to ‘vote in maximum number’ and appealed to the youth to vote for ‘development and good governance’ in Bihar.

He said, “In Bihar, I appeal to all the voters of the third and last phase to vote in maximum number using your vote. I especially appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar and encourage others to do the same.”

बिहार में तीसरे व अंतिम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि आप अपने मत अधिकार का उपयोग कर अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें। विशेषकर युवाओं से आवाहन करता हूँ कि बिहार में विकास और सुशासन को बनाए रखने के लिए बढ़चढ़ कर मतदान करें और दूसरों को भी इसके लिए प्रोत्साहित करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 7, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to voters to ‘strengthen democracy’ by their votes.

He said, “Today is the last phase of voting in Bihar. There is an appeal to all voters to take part in it and strengthen democracy through their votes.”

आज बिहार में अंतिम चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी वोटरों से अपील है कि इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें और अपने वोट के माध्यम से लोकतंत्र को मज़बूत करें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also urged voters and said, “Today, the last phase of voting is taking place in Bihar. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting as much as possible for the progress of Bihar keeping in mind Covid’s precautions.

आज, बिहार में अंतिम चरण का मतदान हो रहा है। सभी मतदाताओं से आग्रह करता हूँ कि कोविड की सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बिहार की प्रगति के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी भागीदारी अवश्य सुनिश्चित करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 7, 2020

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also urged voters to vote for ‘new Bihar’.

बिहार में तब्दीली की गंगा, गंडक और कोसी बह रही है। बदलाव उफान पर है। सुनहरे भविष्य, चहुंमुखी विकास, विकसित बिहार, अमन, चैन, क़ायम करने एवं व्यवस्था परिर्वतन और नए दौर में नए बिहार के निर्माण के लिए आज अपने मतदान का प्रयोग अवश्य करे। Cast your vote & Be a companion of change. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 7, 2020

He said, “Ganges, Gandak and Kosi are flowing in Tbadili in Bihar. Change is on the rise. Make sure to use your vote today for the golden future, all-round development, developed Bihar, peace, peace, establishment and change of the system and the creation of new Bihar in a new era.Cast your vote & Be a companion of change.”