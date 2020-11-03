Leaders from across the political spectrum have urged voters to cast their votes the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday, 3 November.

In the second phase,94 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats are up for election today which will decide the fate of thousands of candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed voters to take part in this ‘celebration of democracy’ while keeping in mind the coronavirus protocols.

PM in a tweet said,“Votes will be cast for the second phase in Bihar assembly elections today. My appeal to all voters is that they make this celebration of democracy successful by voting in large numbers. During this, along with following social distancing, wear a mask.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to ‘strengthen democracy’ and take part in this election.

He said, “Today, I appeal to all the voters of the second phase to strengthen democracy by voting in greater numbers to maintain peace, prosperity and progress in the state.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also urged voters and said, “Voting first, then refreshments.The people of Bihar are going to vote in the second phase for their bright future today. It is an appeal to all voters that they should make their contribution and ensure maximum participation in this Mahaparva of democracy by following Corona rules.”

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also urged voters to vote for ‘new Bihar’.

He said, “Vote for good education, better health and law system and developed Bihar. In the new era, change is very important for the new Bihar. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar.”

The first phase of Bihar election on October 28 saw a voter turnout of 54.3 per cent.

Bihar is all set to vote in the second phase of the election today. The election is being conducted in three phases 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results on November 10.

