Leaders in Bihar condemn Pahalgam terror attack in one voice

Cutting across party lines, political parties in Bihar have condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Stating that they are united against terrorism, they asked the Central government to restore peace in the state.

In a message posted on ‘X’, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “The news of the death of tourists in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is sad. This incident is condemnable. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The whole country is united against terrorism.”

Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav wrote in a post on ‘X’, “Shocked and saddened by the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Killing innocent people in such a brutal attack is not humanity at all. All Indians stand in solidarity with the victims and their families in this extremely painful, sad, dark and horrific time.”

Advertisement

“No words can ease your pain but our thoughts, prayers and support are with you. Violence and terrorism have no place in our society. The terrorist organisations and terrorists responsible for this heinous crime and barbaric act must be given the harshest punishment for their misdeeds,” he added.

Bihar BJP President Dr. Dilip Jaiswal said, “The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is highly condemnable. I pay tribute to the souls of all the deceased. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this heinous act. I pray to God to grant speedy recovery to all the injured in the attack.”

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj party, expressed grief over the terrorist attack and said that the incident is extremely sad and condemnable. He demanded that the government should take strict action against the terrorists who fired at the tourists. He said one thing is clear from Tuesday’s incident that terrorism cannot be eradicated by just giving political slogans. A long battle is needed to eradicate terrorism.

The Central Committee of CPI(ML) Liberation also condemned the incident. In a press statement, the party said, “0his incident has exposed the hollow claims of the Modi government about normalcy in Kashmir and national security. Terrorist attacks are taking place in Kashmir on civilians, migrant workers and now tourists.”

It further stated, “The continued violence there exposes the reality behind the BJP’s oft-repeated claims of complete normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP’s claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir are completely false. Despite heavy military presence, terrorist incidents continue. The Modi government’s strategy of suppressing democratic voices and aggressive rhetoric has failed to restore peace and security in the state.”