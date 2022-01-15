Leaders hail armed forces’ contribution on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today extended their best wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of the Army Day, saying words would not do justice to the Army personnel’s contribution in ensuring the nation’s security.

Chief of the Army Staff, M M Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in the memory of the Indian Army personnel who achieved martyrdom.

In his message, the president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, said the Indian Army’s contribution towards ensuring a peaceful environment was central to the economic and holistic development of the nation. He paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Vice-President Naidu said the countrymen felt fully secure because of the bravery of the Indian Army.

In a series of tweets, the PM said; “Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.”

The PM said; ”Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.”

The defence minister said; “Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army.”