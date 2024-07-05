Leaders’ arrogant behaviour alienated masses from the party: CPM Central Committee report

The CPI-M Central Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, has observed that dictatorial behaviour of leaders right from local committee members to the top brass led to its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

The Central Committee review report has highlighted a significant discrepancy between the party’s pre-election projections and the actual results, indicating a disconnect between the party and the people.

The report noted that arrogant behaviour by party cadres at all levels is driving people away from the party, and stressed the importance of rectifying these wrong trends and behaviours through a systematic and planned approach.

Advertisement

“Instances of arrogant behaviour of cadres from top to bottom are alienating people from the party. The importance of rectification to eliminate wrong trends and behaviour must be undertaken in a planned manner,” the review report said.

Dwelling on the erosion of the CPI-M votes to the BJP , the review report said: “A disturbing feature of the election results is the erosion of our traditional base in several constituencies to the BJP. While the main reason for the success of the BJP in Thrissur is the vote it got from the Congress base and a section of the Christians, it is a fact that some of our voting base has gone to the BJP in several places.”

The review report also says that the basic vote of the party went to the BJP in Attingal and Alappuzha.

As regards to West Bengal, the report said that while selection of candidates was good it did not have the desired effect because of weak organisational structure.

“The State committee review notes that there were no polling agents in 12-14 per cent of booths. This points to the weak state of party organisation. There are many areas where there has been no party in existence for a long time.”

The report further says that the organization has been gripped by huge weaknesses at the national level. This is evident in Tamil Nadu, where the CPI-M won two seats, the report says.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Central Committee member TM Thomas Issac, who contested from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, said that the party failed to gauge the changes that took place in voters’ sentiments.

“The party didn’t recognise the opposition wave at any stage of the election. When the voter turnout decreased to 70 per cent, we assessed that the vote that decayed was from the UDF and the BJP,” Thomas Issac said.

He said that corruption allegations surrounding party-run cooperative banks also led to a dent in its credibility.