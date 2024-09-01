LDF MLA charges Kerala CM’s secretary, ADGP with breach of trust

CPI-M-backed Independent MLA P V Anvar, on Sunday, came out with serious charges against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi, and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar, accusing them of breach of trust.

Addressing a press conference in Malappuram, PV Anvar said Sasi, who is in charge of the police, is not doing his duties properly. He alleged that a group led by ADGP Ajith Kumar tried to undermine the party and its government by ignoring the directions from the chief minister.

He said many political issues in the Malappuram district have been brought to his notice, but no action has been taken.

Advertisement

“The chef minister handles as many as 29 portfolios. His trusted aides are digging his political grave. The CM’s Political Secretary P Sasi is not acting properly. The Malappuram SP is cunning, and Sasi hasn’t fulfilled his duty. I met Sasi several times regarding issues in Malappuram and gave him letters, but nothing happened,” Anwar said.

“The chief minister is like a father to me. They attempt to trap him, and I am trying to prevent this as his son. I am fighting against a group of gangsters, risking my life,” he added.

Training his guns on ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, Anwar accused him of involvement in gold smuggling leading to killings. The left MLA called Ajith Kumar a criminal who emulates Dawood Ibrahim. “For someone to reach the level of activities he is involved in, they would need to study the lives of people like Dawood Ibrahim and be attracted to that. MR Ajith Kumar appears to be influenced by such figures. Ajith Kumar has appointed an assistant and established a special system in the cyber cell specifically to tap the phone calls of ministers and politicians,” he said.

Anvar also alleged that Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das has connections within Customs that are used to smuggle gold through Kozhikode airport.

“When gold arrives from Dubai, Sujith Das gets information through insiders. Das has strong connections in Customs, where he previously worked. Customs officers detect gold during scanning but pretend that it didn’t come to their notice. Then, they pass the information to the police as the smugglers exit. The police then follow and catch them, seizing 50 to 60 per cent of the gold. This is their modus operandi. Sujith Das is controlled by MR. Ajith Kumar.” Anvar alleged.

He said Ajith Kumar‘s wife was also involved in his dealings but added that he won’t say much about her being a woman. “A trader from Kozhikode, known as Mami, has been missing for a year. It is believed that he was taken away and killed… All these issues are connected to the Karipur gold smuggling,” he further said.

A recorded telephonic conversation between Anvar and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das was leaked the other day.In the leaked audio, the SP was heard saying that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person and that Ajith Kumar had kept his confidants as Thrissur and Palakkad SPs and was using them for monetary benefits.

Responding to the development, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said it is believed that the allegations raised by MLA PV Anwar are true. Pinarayi Vijayan is not fit to hold the position of chief minister, he should resign and all the accused officers should be suspended, Satheesan said.

Anvar’s allegations have sent shock waves in the CPI-M and the Left Front in the state.