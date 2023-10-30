LDF Govt in Kerala soft towards fundamental forces: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala for its “soft stance towards fundamental forces in the state.”

Inaugurating a ‘Secretariat Siege’ organised by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Vijayan, Nadda has accused the Left government of soft-pedalling on radical activities.

The BJP national president said the Hamas leader Khaled Mashal was able to address virtually a rally in Malappuram because of the tacit permission of the LDF Government.

“Recently, Hamas leader Khaled Mashal joined a programme virtually in Malappuram. The LDF government was silent on this. You are bringing a bad name to the land of Gods,” Nadda said.

Condemning the Kalamassery blasts that killed three people and injured 50 others at a Christian religious gathering on Sunday, Nadda said that when going into the depths of it, it could be discovered that the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s soft pedalling of radicalisation in the state has led to such a situation in a peaceful state.

Stating that LDF and UDF are two sides of the same coin, the senior BJP leader said that both fronts are taking a soft approach to communalism in Kerala. They have the same attitude towards corruption and communalism, he added.

“This regime is rife with corruption at every level. LDF and UDF are two sides of the same coin. Both are dishonest. They are here to serve themselves, not for the people,” Nadda said.

He claimed that the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi has been successful in leading the country towards development and self-sufficiency. While the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has grown by 60 per cent, it has become the fifth largest economy. Besides, over 13.5 crore people have come out of the below poverty line (BPL) category in the country, he said.

Targeting the LDF government for its alleged misgovernance, Nadda said: “The LDF government is involved in enhancing alcohol consumption. They are here to protect illegal alcohol distribution. This Government is also trying to sabotage the Central government’s schemes.”

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the provision of 70 lakh tap connections. However, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has only been able to offer 12 lakh tap connections, he claimed.