Law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh under control: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of engineer Vimal Negi, which will be completed within 15 days.

He assured that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

Sukhu was responding to the discussion on the cut motion proposal brought by the opposition in the state assembly on Monday.

The opposition was absent during the voting, and the proposal was rejected, and the demand was passed in full.

The Chief Minister questioned the demand for a CBI inquiry into Vimal Negi’s death, saying that the BJP wants to politicize the issue. He alleged that the CBI and ED are already in the hands of the BJP and are being used to harass opposition leaders.

Sukhu claimed that law and order in the state are under control and that the government is capable of protecting the lives and property of the people. He said that the police are effectively investigating crimes and using modern technology to prevent them.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has launched a campaign against drug abuse and has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act to control it.

He praised the efforts of the police in Shimla and Solan districts in controlling drug abuse.

Sukhu accused the previous BJP government of shielding the mining mafia and said that his government will take strict action against those involved in illegal mining.

He announced that the government will form committees at the local level to monitor mining activities.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had demanded a CBI inquiry into Vimal Negi’s death and criticized the government for its handling of law and order in the state.

Thakur said that the government has failed to control crime in the state and that the people are feeling insecure.

Other BJP MLAs, including Satpal Singh Satti, Randhir Sharma, and Trilok Jamwal, also spoke on the issue and criticized the government for its handling of law and order.

The opposition walked out of the assembly in protest after the Chief Minister’s reply.

Earlier, Cut Motion proposal was presented by the Leader of the Opposition, saying that the state government has left Himachal Pradesh at the mercy of God.

He said that law and order in the state have deteriorated and the state government is responsible for it. He said that for the first time, gang wars are happening in the state.

MLA Satpal Singh Satti raised the issue of the recent shooting incident in the state and said that until the state government responds to those involved in such incidents in their own language and prevents them from fleeing the state, such crimes cannot be stopped.

He said that the state government should adopt the formula of the Yogi government to deal with those involved in such incidents, otherwise, one day the youth of Himachal will also be involved in such incidents.

MLA Randhir Sharma termed the recent shooting incident in Bilaspur as a gang war and said that due to the negligence of the police, the number of murders is increasing in the state.

MLA Trilok Jamwal termed the recent shooting incident outside the court in Bilaspur as a contract killing and said that contract killing has started in the state.

MLA Dr Hansraj suggested using AI to control crime and suggested taking the help of SPOs to catch drug smugglers, especially Chitta smugglers, in Chamba district.

Raising the issue of drug mafia and law and order in his constituency, MLA Lokendra Kumar demanded strict action.