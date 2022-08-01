At last, Parliament functions for the first time in the session

In the entire monsoon session 2022, Parliament was seen functioning for the first time on Monday. Discussion on rising inflation continues in Lok Sabha. However, there was a deadlock over issues like unemployment, inflation, Agneepath scheme, action by enforcement agencies and suspension of opposition members.

On Monday, a settlement was reached between the pros and cons. After the suspension of the Opposition members was withdrawn, the discussion on inflation was agreed upon in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla warned the members not to wave any placards. If any MP shows the placard again in the House, the speaker will take action against him.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also remembered the stalwart BJP leader. He said that Sushma ji used to say that common man does not understand the language of statistics. They only understand how much money is coming out of their pocket.

Congress MP Manish Tewari started the discussion on rising inflation in the Lok Sabha. He accused the Narendra Modi government of the Center of favoring industrialists. Tiwari said that the inflation rate has been in double digits for the last 14 months. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in the House when Tiwari was speaking.

The Congress MP, while opposing the increase in GST on cheese, flour, curd, pencil etc. said that ‘there was a need to levy 18% GST on the construction of the cremation ground too… Do we want people to lie on the ground at all? ‘ Tiwari said that the government may have fixed its budget but spoiled the budget of 25 crore housewives.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar targeted Union Minister Smriti Irani without naming her. Ghosh said, “I am not taking names, those ministers are not here in the House who used to protest with cylinders when LPG was expensive.” Ghosh accused the Central government of forcing people to eat ‘uncooked food’. He said the government gives cylinders but LPG is so expensive that common man cannot dare to cook food on it by filling gas.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit back at the Opposition’s allegations. Dubey said that if the poor are getting two stomachs of roti here, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be thanked? The BJP MP said how many discussions have been held on the issue of farmer suicides in the last 8 years. If not doing it then it means farmers are not committing suicide. Modi government strengthened the farmers, gave them so much power that they are ready to do two hands with the government.